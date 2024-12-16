Fuel crisis looms as RUTO’s controversial deal with Saudi Arabia for the importation of fuel expires – Look!

Monday, December 16, 2024 – Kenya faces a potential fuel shortage as the government-to-government deal with Saudi Arabia for fuel imports nears its expiry in two weeks, with no replacement deal in place.
Under the deal, the Government of Kenya
entered into oil importation deals with other fuel-importing companies from the
Gulf state to supply Kenya with the products on credit.
This was particularly to ease the pressure on
the Kenyan Shilling which had suffered shocks as a result of the global dollar
shortage.
Initially, Kenya used to import fuel products
and pay instantly to the suppliers. However, since the government-to-government
agreement took effect, the country has been able to purchase the products on
credit.
However, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi
refuted the claims of a likely crisis in the fuel sector, revealing that
deliberations are in high gear to address the issue.
Wandayi added that there will be an
interministerial conference that will meet and deliberate on the matter.
According to the CS, the conference headed by
the Minister for Treasury John Mbadi will then issue a joint statement on the
government's steps.
This is even after it emerged that the
government is yet to strike another importation deal with only a fortnight to
the expiry of the current agreement.
He maintained that the government was however
proud that the deal helped reduce the fuel prices across the country.
The landing cost of fuel products has been
comparatively low since the government started the new importation deal.
