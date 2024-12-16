GACHAGUA reveals how he helped DOUGLAS KANJA to land the IG job only for him to turn against him – This is betrayal of the highest order





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has narrated how Inspector General of Police David Kanja betrayed him even after helping him land the coveted job.

In an interview, Gachagua accused Kanja of failing to return favors and withdrawing his security detail.

Gachagua claimed that despite extending favors to Police IG Kanja, a fellow Nyeri County native, Kanja did not intervene when his security was withdrawn.

The former DP also blamed the IG for failing to arrest those who planned his attack while attending a funeral service in Limuru, Kiambu County.

''I would like to ask the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, he is a neighbour and a man from here. You know the people who attacked us, their pictures are in the public and most of them have criminal records. Why are you not arresting them and taking them to court?'' Gachagua questioned.

''Douglas Kanja who removed my security personnel, I am the one who helped him to get the job,'' he added.

He also insisted that the IG will one day have to be answerable to the people over the betrayal.

He alluded to the recent attack on him and his allies as an orchestrated move by the government while calling for the apprehension of the goons.

''We know that the goons were organized by the government. We know that Kanja will one day have to answer that question,'' Gachagua added.

The former second in command has been on a ranting spree since his impeachment over gross violation of the Constitution allegations.

