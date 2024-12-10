Videos of Mulot fraudster MUGE HILLARIOUS, who was abducted by rogue DCI officers at Mai Mahiu - He lives a soft life.





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - A middle-aged man suspected to be a fraudster was reportedly abducted by rogue DCI officers at Mai Mahiu while in the company of his friend Elvis Chepkosa, who is also a fraudster with several pending cases in court.

The missing man identified as Muge Hillarious left Nairobi for Bomet on Thursday and on their way, they were accosted by armed men who shot at their vehicle.

The armed men got out of their car and forced Muge and his friend out of their vehicle, tied them up with ropes, and bundled them into their car.

The abductors fired shots into the air to scare off the public and prevent anyone from interfering while carrying out the abduction.

Muge lives a soft life using the proceeds of fraud.

Watch his TikTok videos.

