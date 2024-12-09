President RUTO ‘bribes’ Grammy Awards organizers with Sh 0.5 billion to host the event in Nairobi





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - President William Ruto has confirmed that the government has already paid a Sh500 million bid to host the Grammy Awards in Kenya.

Speaking during a town hall meeting on Monday, the head of state confirmed that the payment for hosting the event has already been made.

"We have already paid the Ksh 500 million. This is not something we are planning to do; it’s already done.

"I’m confident that the gentleman here from the Grammys can confirm that we’re on the right track to securing Kenya’s position in this exciting initiative," he said.

In September 2023, former Sports CS Ababa Namwamba visited the Grammy Awards headquarters in Los Angeles, aiming to strengthen partnerships between Kenya and the Recording Academy.

During his meeting with Academy President Panos Panay, they discussed initiatives to elevate Kenya's music scene.

Sources said Grammy Awards Organisers demanded the 'bribe' and Ruto accepted to pay the money.

