UHURU doesn’t want RAILA ODINGA to win the AUC seat – ODM lawmaker reveals how the ‘Son of Jomo’ is Jealous!





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has claimed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta doesn’t want former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to win the African Union chairperson position.

Raila,79, is the front runner in the race to succeed Chadian Mousa Faki who retires in February 2025.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai said Uhuru is jealous because he wanted to vie for the position but he didn’t have the courage and guts to do so.

Alai said Uhuru met Ruto on Monday to try to rock Raila Odinga’s AUC boat and also to convince Ruto not to appoint Raila Odinga’s allies to the cabinet.

The ODM man said Uhuru wants his close ally Mutahi Kagwe appointed as Interior Cabinet Secretary.

This is a screenshot of what Alai wrote on X on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST