VIDEO of a Kikuyu man telling RUTO to forget about the ‘mountain’ despite visiting UHURU at ICHAWERI – It is is over!





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - A video has emerged of a Kikuyu man telling President William Ruto to forget about the Mount Kenya region, despite his efforts to reconcile with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Since former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment, Ruto's popularity in the vote-rich Mount Kenya region has plummeted, prompting him to seek Uhuru's help to regain support in the restive region.

Commenting on Ruto’s visit to Uhuru at his Ichaweri home in Gatundu on Monday, the man stated that even if the President appoints Uhuru as a super prime minister, he should forget about winning back the region.

“Stop wasting time trying to get The Mountain back.

"You will never succeed, even if you make Uhuru Prime minister or Supreme Ruler.

"The people of Mt Kenya have locked you out of their hearts completely and forever.

"Go and try your luck in Nyanza," the man said.

