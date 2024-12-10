Senator TOM OJIENDA accused of wrecking the marriages of two Kisumu female politicians - See their PHOTOs.





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Kisumu Senator Professor Tom Ojienda is embroiled in a scandal after he was accused of wrecking the marriages of two youthful Kisumu female politicians.

According to Aoko Otieno, Senator Ojienda eloped with Valarie, who unsuccessfully vied for the Kisumu Woman Rep seat during the last election and destroyed her marriage.

Ojienda has been taking Valerie to lavish hotels for their escapades.

Two weeks ago, he reportedly spent Ksh 200,000 after he flew her from Kisumu to Nairobi, where they had a good time at the Kempinski Hotel.

Valeri’s husband announced their divorce on Facebook.

Ojienda is also accused of wrecking the marriage of a nominated MCA from Kisumu.

She left her husband, a teacher based in Muhoroni, and eloped with the Senator.

