RUTO is the most truthful man that I know – RAILA’s man HASSAN JOHO says after 'betraying' Kenyans by accepting the CS job





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has told off Kenyans claiming that he betrayed them by accepting to work with President William Ruto as a CS.

Speaking during an interview, Joho clarified that his decision to take the CS role was specifically to serve Kenyans.

According to the former Mombasa Governor, his new position in government allowed him to implement the promises his Azimio coalition made to Kenyans during the 2022 campaigns.

While addressing his past criticism of Ruto’s administration, Joho revealed that he had since changed his stance and that he currently recognizes Ruto as his boss.

“There is no betrayal whatsoever, it is what we can do now because we now have the opportunity. For instance, if we had succeeded, we could have done the same things we promised Kenyans,” Joho noted.

“Ruto is now my boss and I regard him as the leader of the nation and we have a good relationship. We have worked together before in different spectrums of politics,” he added.

Joho went ahead to take a swipe at Kenyans lamenting over President Ruto’s leadership, stating that those complaining against Ruto's regime had no reason to speak against the current leadership.

According to the CS, the government had put in place several measures to mitigate the challenges facing Kenyans.

He further urged members of the public to exercise patience as the government intensified efforts to come up with lasting solutions.

"There are some great things that are being done, some of these things take time to show results, just like someone who plans things, there are some that take time while others short time," Joho said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST