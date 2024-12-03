US President-elect, DONALD TRUMP, nominates billionaire investment banker WARREN STEPHENS to be the next British ambassador







Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump has nominated billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens to be the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Stephens, 67, is chairman, president, and CEO of Stephens Inc., a privately owned financial services firm headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The businessman said to be worth more than $3 billion is a conservative megadonor and one of the richest men in Arkansas.

He will now have the opportunity to serve the United States from Winfield House, the palatial residence of the U.S. Ambassador that overlooks Regents Park in London.

There was speculation Trump would pick New York Jets owner Woody Johnson for the role for the second time, after his posting in the first administration.

'I am pleased to announce that Warren A. Stephens, one of the most successful businessmen in the Country, has been nominated to serve as the United States Ambassador to the Court of St. James’s, a role in which he will act as our Representative to the United Kingdom,' Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social.

'Over the last 38 years, while serving as the President, Chairman, and CEO of his company, Stephens Inc., Warren has built a wonderful financial services firm, while selflessly giving back to his community as a philanthropist,' he continued. 'Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time.'

'I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America’s most cherished and beloved Allies. Congratulations to Warren, his wife, Harriet, their three children, Miles, John, and Laura, and their six grandchildren!' Trump's Truth Social post read.