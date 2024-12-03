Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit - DONALD TRUMP issues ultimatum to Hamas if the hostages aren't released before he gets into office

Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - US President-elect, Donald Trump has issued a threat to Hamas, saying if hostages are not released by his inauguration there will be 'all hell to pay' in the Middle East.
Trump made the strong threat on his Truth Social site, hours
after the Israel Defense Force confirmed the death of
American-Israeli hostage Omer Maxim Neutra, 21.
Two days ago, Hamas released a harrowing hostage video
of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander weeping and pleading for his life
after 420 days in captivity.
'Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held
so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the
Middle East - But it’s all talk, and no action!' Trump wrote.
'Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the
hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly
assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY
in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities
against Humanity.'
'Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been
hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE
THE HOSTAGES NOW!' Trump demanded.
Families of the hostages have continued to issue urgent
pleas for their release.
A total of 251 people were taken in the attack on Israel on
Oct. 7, 2023, with more than 60 still being held.
