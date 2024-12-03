Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit - DONALD TRUMP issues ultimatum to Hamas if the hostages aren't released before he gets into office







Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - US President-elect, Donald Trump has issued a threat to Hamas, saying if hostages are not released by his inauguration there will be 'all hell to pay' in the Middle East.

Trump made the strong threat on his Truth Social site, hours after the Israel Defense Force confirmed the death of American-Israeli hostage Omer Maxim Neutra, 21.

Two days ago, Hamas released a harrowing hostage video of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander weeping and pleading for his life after 420 days in captivity.

'Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk, and no action!' Trump wrote.

'Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity.'

'Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!' Trump demanded.

Families of the hostages have continued to issue urgent pleas for their release.

A total of 251 people were taken in the attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, with more than 60 still being held.