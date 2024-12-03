Tennis star SERENA WILLIAMS denies bleaching skin







Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - Serena Williams has strongly denied rumours that she has altered her appearance, following viral speculation that she had lightened her skin. In an Instagram Live video on Monday, the retired tennis legend took the opportunity to address the rumours head-on while going through her makeup routine.

"And no, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin," Williams said, refuting claims that she had made major changes to her appearance.

The speculation began after Williams posted footage from her daughter’s school play, which led to numerous social media comments about the apparent change in her skin tone.

Williams explained that there were a few reasons for her appearance, including the effects of sunlight. "There is a thing called sunlight and in that sunlight, you get different colours," she said. She also clarified that she was wearing stage makeup, as she had volunteered to help backstage at the event.

While Williams emphasized that she has no issue with individuals who choose to alter their skin, she made it clear that it’s not something she would ever do. "I am a dark Black woman and I love who I am and love how I look," Williams affirmed.