Tennis star SERENA WILLIAMS denies bleaching skin

Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - Serena Williams has strongly denied rumours that she has altered her appearance, following viral speculation that she had lightened her skin. In an Instagram Live video on Monday, the retired tennis legend took the opportunity to address the rumours head-on while going through her makeup routine.
"And no, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my
skin," Williams said, refuting claims that she had made major changes to
her appearance.
The speculation began after Williams posted footage from her
daughter’s school play, which led to numerous social media comments about the
apparent change in her skin tone.
Williams explained that there were a few reasons for her
appearance, including the effects of sunlight. "There is a thing called
sunlight and in that sunlight, you get different colours," she said. She
also clarified that she was wearing stage makeup, as she had volunteered to
help backstage at the event.
While Williams emphasized that she has no issue with
individuals who choose to alter their skin, she made it clear that it’s not
something she would ever do. "I am a dark Black woman and I love who I am
and love how I look," Williams affirmed.
