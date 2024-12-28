UNMASKED: Photo and details of the rogue plainclothes police officer who threw a tear gas canister at an event attended by GACHAGUA - He was allegedly targeting the former DP.





Sunday, December 29, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba has exposed the rogue police officer who reportedly threw a teargas canister at the VIP tent where the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachaugua was seated.

The incident happened on Saturday at a Thanksgiving ceremony in Shamata, Nyandarua County.

According to Wamuchomba, Rigathi Gachagua was the target, and scores were injured after the peaceful ceremony turned chaotic.

The rogue police officer was in plain clothes when he threw the tear gas canister.

See his photo below.

