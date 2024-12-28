You should be getting steady monthly or weekly maintenance funds from your man. It's your right - LADY tells women







Friday, December 27, 2024 – A lady known as Elohor Ijeoma Isoni, has said that women are entitled to a steady weekly or monthly maintenance funds from their men.

Elohor, who stated this in a Facebook post on Thursday said that being in a s3xual relationship comes with “financial implications as a woman needs money to take care of her body, double up on her feminine supplements, v@gina care, change lingerie and accessories, including waist beads.”

“UNPOPULAR OPINION Not for everyone but women who understand the importance of their femininity,” she wrote.

GIRL, YOU SHOULD BE GETTING A STEADY MONTHLY/ WEEKLY MAINTAINANCE FUNDS FROM YOUR MAN.

When we say you should come to an agreement with your man(boyfriend or husband) to pay you a monthly or weekly girlfriend/wife maintenance allowance, regardless of whether or not you earn a living, people think that we are joking

You'll hear pick mes and alpha males saying things like was she not taking care of herself before the man? The answer is yes, she was, and she still is.

However, before the man, she was taking care of herself for herself not having to factor in that an extra human will have full access to her body, time and life causing her to incur double expenses by virtue of being a woman with a man. Being a woman is expensive by default, then add the extra that comes with having a man.

Let me break down the financial implications.

She would normally buy skincare for an expected duration a single lady, not having to bother about exchanging body matter with another human. For instance, after applying her 5 or 10 step night time skincare she goes to bed and her products work well. Now, she has a man. The man comes, and in one fell swoop, everything is wiped off and wasted because of intimacy and lovemaking brohohaha and she either has to reapply or deal with more skin issues later on which means spending more money on skincare.

Normally, she uses her expensive vitamins and supplements and they work and last well because no one else gets to come in there and mess up her vag Ph balance. Once she has a man, however, she now has to double up on her feminine supplements and vagi care because of imbalances arising from fingering, using lubricant or spit, as the case may be, oral xex and xex, either raw or with a cd. All of this go which go into HER body and not the man's and ONLY SHE bears the consequences hence more expenses.

For the ones that bang raw she has to pop pills every day or do family planning and these come with more financial, emotional and mental cost which the man cannot be bothered about or he might be bothered a bit to squeeze 2k into her hands. This urgent 2k or 10k does absolutely nothing for her expenses but she has to fake a smile and be appreciative regardless.

She also has to spend more on lingerie and feminine clothing and accessories because waist beads get cut every week, and panties get tore off. She's supposed to bear all these extra financial implications alone while being an understanding girlfriend

Feminine washes and toiletries get replaced every 2 weeks instead of every month because she has to clean up after every round for her optimum personal hygiene and to also be fresh for her partner while the man just moves on with his life.

At the end of the day, she's spending so much more just by virtue of being a woman that has a man, and all he contributes is what exactly? Love, care? What's all that without money?

Honey, ultimately, he's attracted to you and approached you because you look and smell so good and that costs manayyy. He wouldn't have approached you if the reverse was the case. So if he's going to benefit from all that then he's got to keep watering you by spending on you so that you can maintain all that goodness, and how else is he going to do that? Words of affirmation?

The only TANGIBLE thing has to be MONEY. That's the only commensurate thing, not I love you.

So do your calculations and ask him for monthly girlfriend/wife allowance today. It's your right.

And no, this doesn't exempt him from buying you gifts and providing for the household. This is my unpopular opinion.