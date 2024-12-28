You should be getting steady monthly or weekly maintenance funds from your man. It's your right - LADY tells women

Friday, December 27, 2024 – A lady known as Elohor Ijeoma Isoni, has said that women are entitled to a steady weekly or monthly maintenance funds from their men.
Elohor, who stated this in a Facebook post on Thursday said
that being in a s3xual relationship comes with “financial implications as a
woman needs money to take care of her body, double up on her feminine
supplements, v@gina care, change lingerie and accessories, including waist
beads.”
“UNPOPULAR OPINION Not for
everyone but women who understand the importance of their femininity,” she
wrote.
GIRL, YOU SHOULD BE GETTING A
STEADY MONTHLY/ WEEKLY MAINTAINANCE FUNDS FROM YOUR MAN.
When we say you should come
to an agreement with your man(boyfriend or husband) to pay you a monthly or
weekly girlfriend/wife maintenance allowance, regardless of whether or not you
earn a living, people think that we are joking
You'll hear pick mes and
alpha males saying things like was she not taking care of herself before the
man? The answer is yes, she was, and she still is.
However, before the man, she
was taking care of herself for herself not having to factor in that an extra
human will have full access to her body, time and life causing her to incur
double expenses by virtue of being a woman with a man. Being a woman is expensive
by default, then add the extra that comes with having a man.
Let me break down the
financial implications.
She would normally buy
skincare for an expected duration a single lady, not having to bother about
exchanging body matter with another human. For instance, after applying her 5
or 10 step night time skincare she goes to bed and her products work well. Now,
she has a man. The man comes, and in one fell swoop, everything is wiped off
and wasted because of intimacy and lovemaking brohohaha and she either has to
reapply or deal with more skin issues later on which means spending more money
on skincare.
Normally, she uses her
expensive vitamins and supplements and they work and last well because no one
else gets to come in there and mess up her vag Ph balance. Once she has a man,
however, she now has to double up on her feminine supplements and vagi care
because of imbalances arising from fingering, using lubricant or spit, as the
case may be, oral xex and xex, either raw or with a cd. All of this go which go
into HER body and not the man's and ONLY SHE bears the consequences hence more
expenses.
For the ones that bang raw
she has to pop pills every day or do family planning and these come with more
financial, emotional and mental cost which the man cannot be bothered about or
he might be bothered a bit to squeeze 2k into her hands. This urgent 2k or 10k
does absolutely nothing for her expenses but she has to fake a smile and be
appreciative regardless.
She also has to spend more on
lingerie and feminine clothing and accessories because waist beads get cut
every week, and panties get tore off. She's supposed to bear all these extra
financial implications alone while being an understanding girlfriend
Feminine washes and
toiletries get replaced every 2 weeks instead of every month because she has to
clean up after every round for her optimum personal hygiene and to also be
fresh for her partner while the man just moves on with his life.
At the end of the day, she's
spending so much more just by virtue of being a woman that has a man, and all
he contributes is what exactly? Love, care? What's all that without money?
Honey, ultimately, he's
attracted to you and approached you because you look and smell so good and that
costs manayyy. He wouldn't have approached you if the reverse was the case. So
if he's going to benefit from all that then he's got to keep watering you by
spending on you so that you can maintain all that goodness, and how else is he
going to do that? Words of affirmation?
The only TANGIBLE thing has
to be MONEY. That's the only commensurate thing, not I love you.
So do your calculations and
ask him for monthly girlfriend/wife allowance today. It's your right.
And no, this doesn't exempt him from buying you gifts and providing for the household. This is my unpopular opinion.
