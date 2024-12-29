DENNIS ITUMBI clashes with Manyatta MP as he accuses him of inciting Kenyans against RUTO over abductions

Sunday, December 29, 2024 - Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji and Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects, Dennis Itumbi, went for each other’s jugular over the protests witnessed in Embu.
The duo met at the Birthday Girl
Movie Premiere event at the Winter Villa Resort.
Taking to the stage, Mukunji castigated the state for allegedly undertaking the spate of abductions witnessed in the country recently.
He criticised President William
Ruto and his government for going after civilians who were exercising their
rights and freedom of expression.
He demanded that the state
release the blogger within a day lest the public would act.
"We have given the police
24 hours to produce Billy Mwangi safe and sound. Because when one of us is
harmed, then all of us are harmed," he said.
However, defending the
government, Itumbi faulted the lawmaker for misleading the public.
While noting that abductions
were atrocious, Itumbi said it was ill-advised for the MP to incite the public
against the government.
He urged him to portray
leadership and push for investigations in a civilised manner.
"This is your government. You were elected under the ticket of this government.
"Don't demonstrate against us. Lead us, and we will get behind you.
"We will visit the families and support them, and then push the government to do its bit of investigation.
" Ultimatums
never produce results," said Itumbi.
