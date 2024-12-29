DENNIS ITUMBI clashes with Manyatta MP as he accuses him of inciting Kenyans against RUTO over abductions





Sunday, December 29, 2024 - Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji and Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects, Dennis Itumbi, went for each other’s jugular over the protests witnessed in Embu.

The duo met at the Birthday Girl Movie Premiere event at the Winter Villa Resort.

Taking to the stage, Mukunji castigated the state for allegedly undertaking the spate of abductions witnessed in the country recently.

He criticised President William Ruto and his government for going after civilians who were exercising their rights and freedom of expression.

He demanded that the state release the blogger within a day lest the public would act.

"We have given the police 24 hours to produce Billy Mwangi safe and sound. Because when one of us is harmed, then all of us are harmed," he said.

However, defending the government, Itumbi faulted the lawmaker for misleading the public.

While noting that abductions were atrocious, Itumbi said it was ill-advised for the MP to incite the public against the government.

He urged him to portray leadership and push for investigations in a civilised manner.

"This is your government. You were elected under the ticket of this government.

"Don't demonstrate against us. Lead us, and we will get behind you.

"We will visit the families and support them, and then push the government to do its bit of investigation.

" Ultimatums never produce results," said Itumbi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST