UN now accuses RUTO and his government of blocking LGBTQ+ from seeking asylum in Canada – Look!





Monday, December 8, 2024 - The United Nations has accused the government of President William Ruto of blocking Western countries like Canada from resettling LGBTQ+ refugees, leaving them languishing in dangerous refugee camps and safe houses in Kenya.

According to an investigative series by the Canadian Press, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees revealed that the Kenyan government has stopped processing most refugee claims based on sexual orientation or gender identity, despite both being grounds recognized for such claims.

“Since 2021, UNHCR has observed that such claims have been increasingly kept on hold without a decision being made,” wrote a spokesman for the Geneva-based agency.

The situation got worse in 2023, with Kenya nearly halting the registration of LGBTQ+ claimants, who they require to legally work, access benefits and health care, or open a bank account.

Critically, the restrictions have affected refugees who have completed Canadian immigration security and health checks and been issued formal Canadian travel documents, some multiple times.

The government’s blocking of exit permits has led some to flee Kenya for even more precarious conditions in South Sudan, in the hopes of reaching the West.

Ibrahim Kazibwe, founder of the Community Empowerment and Self-Support Organisation in Nairobi, said refugees are increasingly being told that they won’t get an interview for as long as five years if they have claimed asylum based on being a sexual or gender minority.

The UN’s global head of refugee resettlement said his agency has tried negotiating with the Kenyan government to drop its restrictions and abide by international obligations, calling it “a very real issue” for LGBTQ+ people.

