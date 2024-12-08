New report exposes RUTO’s friend OSCAR SUDI and 19 other MPs badly – Look! This is a big shame





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has once again topped the list of lawmakers who have never uttered a word in Parliament in 2024.

This is according to the survey by Mzalendo Trust which revealed at least 19 lawmakers who are perennial non-speakers in the legislative house

According to Mzalendo, a Kenyan parliamentary monitoring organization, the non-speakers could lack substantive engagement on issues of public interest deliberated on in the House, such as taxation and finance laws, housing, and health.

The MPs' lack of participation in debates on issues of national importance and those affecting their constituencies pointed to their failure as the people's representatives, one of parliamentarians' core and vital mandates.

Makadara's George Aladwa, elected on an ODM ticket, also features on the list of the least vocal MPs.

The rest have been captured in the list below;





It is not lost that some of the least vocal MPs tag along with the country's powerful figures.

Sudi, for instance, is known to be a close ally of President William Ruto and among the people who are calling the shots in the current regime.

On the other hand, Aladwa has close ties with veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, who also remotely controls the business of the National Assembly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST