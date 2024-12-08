This is the real reason RUTO is reluctant to reconstitute IEBC even as pressure increases

Monday, December 9, 2024 – President William Ruto is having a real challenge reconstituting the new electoral body even as pressure piles on him to do so.
Kenyans have launched an odd social media campaign
to persuade the government to speed up the process of constituting a new
electoral agency.
Under the hashtag #appointiebcnow, hundreds of
Kenyans voiced their concern about what they termed a deliberate attempt by the
Kenya Kwanza Government to establish a functioning IEBC.
However, the process of reconstituting a new
electoral agency has been stifled by two court cases and Kenyans may have to
wait until January for the process to be set in motion.
In August, the Political Parties Disputes
Tribunal (PPDT) issued an interim order stopping President William Ruto from
appointing a panel to pick the IEBC's commissioners at least until a dispute
over a nominee is resolved.
This was after Augustus Kyalo Muli of the National
Labour Party moved to court to sue Azimio la Umoja for attempting to delist him
from the list presented by political parties. NLP maintains that was duly
elected in July amid an onslaught from Ambassador Koki Muli, who was strongly
backed by Kalonzo Musyoka.
Another petition by Boniface Njogu filed at
the Kiambu High Court in October also challenged the appointment of the
nominees to the IEBC selection panel, claiming a lack of representation of
persons living with disabilities.
This petition ultimately halted the
panel-selection process as Kiambu High Court Judge Dora Chepkwony gave
conservatory orders barring the appointment of the panel until the matter was
heard.
The matter is set to be determined on January
25, 2025.
With the pending court cases, Ruto is helpless
and cannot do anything to reconstitute the electoral body.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments