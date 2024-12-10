Shock and anxiety as RUTO visits UHURU at his Gatundu home – Look! You won’t believe what they discussed

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 – In a move that caught many by surprise, President William Ruto visited his former boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, at his Gatundu home yesterday.
This was the second time the two
leaders were meeting in less than a month after their initial meeting in Embu
during the consecration and installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung’u.
According to State House, Ruto
took the time to appreciate his predecessor during the meeting for the smooth
transition of power after the 2022 Presidential elections.
"President Ruto thanked Uhuru
Kenyatta for laying a strong foundation that enabled the government to
implement key programs under the Bottom-Up Economic transformation
agenda," the statement from State House read.
Among the issues that also came
up during the two leaders' meeting was the prompt resolution of the court
matters, which was the main obstacle hindering the reconstitution of the IEBC.
Further, Uhuru and Ruto also
came together to urge Kenyans to stand behind their former adversary Raila
Odinga's candidature for the African Union Chair bid.
The timing of Uhuru and Ruto's
meeting was interesting since it came at a time when the battle for supremacy
in the Mount Kenya region was intensifying.
The meeting also came amid a
looming cabinet reshuffle, with several cabinet secretaries potentially on the
chopping board.
