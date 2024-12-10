Shock and anxiety as RUTO visits UHURU at his Gatundu home – Look! You won’t believe what they discussed





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 – In a move that caught many by surprise, President William Ruto visited his former boss, Uhuru Kenyatta, at his Gatundu home yesterday.

This was the second time the two leaders were meeting in less than a month after their initial meeting in Embu during the consecration and installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung’u.

According to State House, Ruto took the time to appreciate his predecessor during the meeting for the smooth transition of power after the 2022 Presidential elections.

"President Ruto thanked Uhuru Kenyatta for laying a strong foundation that enabled the government to implement key programs under the Bottom-Up Economic transformation agenda," the statement from State House read.

Among the issues that also came up during the two leaders' meeting was the prompt resolution of the court matters, which was the main obstacle hindering the reconstitution of the IEBC.

Further, Uhuru and Ruto also came together to urge Kenyans to stand behind their former adversary Raila Odinga's candidature for the African Union Chair bid.

The timing of Uhuru and Ruto's meeting was interesting since it came at a time when the battle for supremacy in the Mount Kenya region was intensifying.

The meeting also came amid a looming cabinet reshuffle, with several cabinet secretaries potentially on the chopping board.

