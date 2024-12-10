Uganda's Opposition figure KIZZA BESIGYE sues RUTO and his government over his abduction in Nairobi – Look!





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Uganda’s Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye has sued the governments of Kenya and Uganda at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) after his abduction while in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 16.

In his suit, Besigye argued he was forcefully abducted and returned to Uganda to be tried in a military court.

Besigye contended that trying civilians in military courts is unlawful and criticised the Kenyan Government for not fulfilling its constitutional duty to protect individuals within its borders

He was abducted by Ugandan military personnel with the complicity of Kenyan authorities and subsequently transferred to Uganda.

The four-time presidential contestant submitted that the Kenyan security agencies helped their Ugandan counterparts to effect the abduction that he labeled as extraterritorial abduction.

Through his lawyers, Besigye noted that his abduction breached several rights enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya and the East African Treaty.

The EACJ court has mandated that both the Attorney General of Uganda and the Attorney General of Kenya respond to this application within 45 days, should they fail to do so, the case will proceed without their input.

The petitioner argues that their abduction violates international law, regional treaties, and fundamental human rights principles.

