See how MARTHA KARUA reacted after MUSEVENI denied her the practicing certificate to represent KIZZA BESIGYE in Uganda

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua is fuming after President Yoweri Museveni’s administration blocked her from representing Opposition figure Kizza Besigye.
Karua penned a scathing letter
to the Uganda Law Council after she was denied a temporary practicing
certificate to serve as Kizza Besigye’s lead counsel.
“I have received with dismay
your letter dated 6th December 2024 declining my application for a special
practicing certificate,” Karua began in her letter addressed to Navakooza
Margaret, the secretary of the council.
She went on to list all six grounds
of being denied the certificate and debunked them all.
Karua stated that she was
informed her practicing certificate letter of good standing from the Law
Society of Kenya was not notarised and that her nationality documents, academic
qualifications, and Erias Lukwago’s practicing certificate were not attached to
the application.
Regarding this, she stated that
she should have been asked for whatever additional documents the council
desired.
She also noted
that Lukwago, whose law firm she was using to apply for the temporary
license, was a well-known personality as the Lord Mayor of the City of
Kampala and a practicing advocate.
The council reportedly also
inquired on which special skill she brought to the team to which Karua simply
answered, “It is Dr Besigye's constitutional right to appoint a lawyer/s of
choice including a lead council of choice. Our request to you was to process
the application before you.”
Karua went on to also deny
reports that she had held out as a person holding a valid practicing
certificate in Uganda when she attended the hearing December 2 hearing in
Kampala.
“As a visiting Jurist I sat with
Mr Lukwago, who introduced me to the court and informed the court that I was waiting
for the approval of my special license to practice law in Uganda for purposes
of the case before them,” she stated in her letter.
“I take great exception to this
unmerited accusation by yourselves which constitutes an attack on my character
and integrity and undermines the appearance of impartiality of the law
council.”
On the issue of accompanying
Lukwago and other advocates to the Chief Justice’s chambers, Karua explained
that she did not require a practicing certificate to make an administrative inquiry.
“Your disparaging and
personalised aspersions on my person and character, as well as the importation
of extraneous matters, is regrettable and undermines the spirit of Jumuiya,”
Karua concluded.
