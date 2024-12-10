Archbishop JACKSON OLE SAPIT piles pressure on RUTO to reconstitute IEBC – The fear is gone!

In a statement, Ole Spit warned
that the country risks compromising the upcoming General Election if the issue
is not quickly resolved.
“We will need an IEBC that is
completely prepared to handle the elections in good time for procurement
purposes and make sure that we run an election by a team that has been trained
well enough and in good time to be able to manage that process,” Sapit
observed.
The archbishop noted that many
Kenyans, especially new voters, need to be registered to exercise their
constitutional right to vote in the 2027 polls.
“IEBC needs time to clean up the
register. They need time to ensure unregistered Kenyans especially among the
youth are registered,” he explained highlighting the urgent need to appoint
commissioners to serve in the electoral body.
The good bishop said the current
state of affairs at IEBC amounts to a violation of voters’ rights and should be
attended to urgently.
“Having an absence of IEBC is a
violation of the rights of Kenyans. Let us put the best interest of the country
before our own and when we do that then Kenya will be a good place for all of
us,” he appealed.
