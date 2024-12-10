Archbishop JACKSON OLE SAPIT piles pressure on RUTO to reconstitute IEBC – The fear is gone!





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - The Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has joined the Opposition in exerting pressure on President William Ruto on the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which has dragged on for over two years.

In a statement, Ole Spit warned that the country risks compromising the upcoming General Election if the issue is not quickly resolved.

“We will need an IEBC that is completely prepared to handle the elections in good time for procurement purposes and make sure that we run an election by a team that has been trained well enough and in good time to be able to manage that process,” Sapit observed.

The archbishop noted that many Kenyans, especially new voters, need to be registered to exercise their constitutional right to vote in the 2027 polls.

“IEBC needs time to clean up the register. They need time to ensure unregistered Kenyans especially among the youth are registered,” he explained highlighting the urgent need to appoint commissioners to serve in the electoral body.

The good bishop said the current state of affairs at IEBC amounts to a violation of voters’ rights and should be attended to urgently.

“Having an absence of IEBC is a violation of the rights of Kenyans. Let us put the best interest of the country before our own and when we do that then Kenya will be a good place for all of us,” he appealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST