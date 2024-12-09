Life Purpose: Why We Need It, How to Set and Achieve It





For a person who knows exactly what they want, nothing is impossible. Many people have heard this phrase or repeated it to themselves as motivation for important tasks. It seems simple enough: figure out what you want, and go for it! Yet, why do so many end up tired and disappointed on this path? What is a life purpose and how do we find it?

The Importance of Goal Setting

Setting one or more life goals is essential for self-fulfillment and personal development.

Imagine a ship with a captain who knows exactly which harbor they're heading to and why. No storm, lack of supplies, or crew rebellion can deter the captain, who has a clear goal.

Now, imagine the opposite: a captain indifferent to the ship's destination, drifting aimlessly across seas. For this ship, a storm might even become its salvation, as the captain would finally have a purpose — to survive and reach safety.

Why We Need a Life Purpose

A purpose provides a sense of direction, making us feel that our life is moving forward. Without a purpose, we get lost in everyday routine. Over time, this leads to anxiety and emptiness, accompanied by a feeling that life is unfulfilled or wasted.

A life purpose structures our inner world, activating personal potential and bringing a sense of wholeness. It also serves as a pillar of support during times of crisis and uncertainty, providing an “inner compass.”

From a psychoanalytic perspective, a purpose acts as a container for unconscious desires and needs, allowing them to be gradually recognized and channeled productively.

A life purpose brings:

● Self-confidence

● Balanced self-esteem

● Motivation

● Willpower training

● Decision-making skills

● Fulfillment of needs

● Daily happiness

Without a purpose, like a ship with an indifferent captain, a person drifts aimlessly, eventually becoming like a ghost disconnected from reality.

Setting a Realistic Life Goal

A life goal should be realistic, achievable, and possible within the laws of physics and everyday logic. For instance, learning to fly like Neo in The Matrix isn't a life goal. Inventing technology that enables such flight is a challenging goal, but one that's within reach with significant effort.

The SMART Goal Setting System

Psychologists often recommend the SMART model, which provides a structured approach to goal setting. Originally designed for business, it is equally useful for setting and achieving life goals.

● S — Specific: A goal must make sense and be meaningful. For example, not “bet on sports,” but “earn $1,000 while betting on my favorite sports.”

● M — Measurable: Clear criteria help track progress. Instead of “study every day,” aim to “translate two pages from Victor Hugo without a dictionary after one month of practice.”

● A — Achievable: Resources and opportunities should make the goal reachable. Rather than “master French in three months to become a translator,” try “complete a personal translation of a short story by Exupéry by year's end and share it on social media.”

● R — Relevant: The goal should align with personal values and genuine interests. Instead of “also learn Chinese while studying French just in case,” think “focus on French, then other languages if needed.”

● T — Time-Bound: Set specific time frames for goal milestones. Not “someday master French,” but “watch a movie with French subtitles in six months.”

Real Goal or Mirage?

Suppose you've done everything by the book but still feel something is wrong with your goal. This often happens when external or internal factors distort your aim. How can you set true goals rather than illusions imposed by others or by social expectations?

A genuine goal resonates with a strong emotional response and aligns with core values. Real goals bring a sense of satisfaction during the pursuit itself, not only at the finish line.

True life goals come from sincere personal desires, not external pressures or a need for approval. Reflect on what genuinely brings joy and what you're willing to do without immediate reward — this is often where authentic goals lie.

Recognizing False or Imposed Goals

Illusory or imposed goals quickly drain inner resources and leave no sense of meaning. To confirm your goal is genuine, consider this “reality check”:

● Ask yourself: “How would I feel if no one evaluated or approved my results?” A real goal doesn't depend on others' reactions.

● Imagine achieving the goal: Do you feel joy, lightness, and a desire to continue? If yes, then the goal is genuine. An illusory goal usually brings anxiety and pressure instead.

● Listen to your emotions: A real goal inspires, even if it takes effort. An illusory goal drains energy, even without obstacles.

● Find the true reason behind the goal: Use the “five whys” technique to see if the goal connects to what truly matters to you. If it doesn't, it's likely illusory.

● Give yourself time: Don't rush into action. Let the goal settle. If your interest fades quickly, it may not be a true goal.

Checklist: How to Find and Achieve Your Life Purpose

A life purpose brings meaning, helps you get up in the morning, and makes you smile with genuine comfort when you think about it. Follow these steps to identify and pursue your life purpose:

Dream without fear: Often, a dream is the first step to discovering your purpose. Clearly define your wants and goals: Make a list and prioritize what matters most. Evaluate your motivation: Ensure that the goal truly belongs to you and is not imposed by others, societal trends, or past traumas. Assess your ability to achieve the goal: Understand the physical, emotional, and financial resources required. Create a detailed plan: Break the goal into major and minor steps, setting “milestones” to track progress. Find a supportive circle: Surround yourself with like-minded people who share your goal and support your journey. Prepare for setbacks: Everyone faces challenges! View them as valuable experiences. Self-reflection along the way: Feeling dissatisfied at some point is positive—it means you're growing and can now recognize previous errors. Celebrate all victories: Both big and small achievements reinforce motivation and help you appreciate progress. Rest after achieving your goal: Take a break, then set your sights on the next goal.

After all, a true life purpose evolves, changes you, and makes the world better.