SUDI once again attacks Churches for rejecting RUTO’s donation - Vows to continue donating to churches in need





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi has blasted the church for rejecting President William Ruto and his ally’s donations.

Speaking at AIC Pioneer Church in Eldoret on Sunday, Sudi said it was wrong for religious leaders to behave as if there were no needs within the churches.

Sudi, a close ally of President Ruto, said he has been attending church and donating cash for more than half his life and that there is no way he would be stopped from doing so.

The outspoken lawmaker said churches threatening to refund the president's donations are not sincere.

"They are just pretending. The church has no chairs, no CDF, and doesn't have government resources, yet you find some saying they do not want donations.

"Having been raised in a Christian family and attending Sunday school, I strongly believe in the biblical principle of giving and contributing to the work of God.

"This understanding of scripture is the reason I will continue giving to the church and in support of God's work," Sudi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST