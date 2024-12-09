GACHAGUA will be addressing Mt Kenya residents via phone call for fear of assassination by state agents – KARUNGO WA THANG'WA says





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Kiambu County Senator, Karungo Wa Thang’wa, has said former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will no longer be addressing Mt Kenya residents in the open for fear of assassination by state agents.

This came days after Gachagua claimed an attempt on his life after chaos erupted in Limuru, where he had attended a funeral.

The senator said that the team around Gachagua had devised an effective mode of communication between him and his supporters.

With some of Gachagua's rallies having been met with intolerance, presumably from the state, Thang'wa said they would employ digital means for the deposed deputy president to connect with his supporters.

"There is a plot by the government to politically charge Mt Kenya for chaos to occur in the region.

"They had planned peace caravans to suggest there was no peace in the region, but they realised there was a lot of peace.

"So they (the government) re-strategised to precede the caravans with pockets of violence.

"The chaos you witnessed in Limuru was part of the plan.

"There were no police, and goons were ferried from various locations...But we have become smart, and that is why we said we would not sit back to watch our people engage in violence.

"And that is why we asked Gachagua to retreat as we devise new tactics.

"We decided that in every function, we would always convey Gachagua's message, and for those who are capable, we would connect with him on a phone call, and he would have to say what he had.

"That way, we will not experience chaos unless they take our phones and microphones, and soon we will have screens," said Thang'wa.

