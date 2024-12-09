Churches and civil society groups are attacking RUTO because LUOS joined the Gov’t – Energy CS OPIYO WANDAYI says





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi, has vowed to continue supporting President William Ruto even as critics continue to portray him as a bad leader and a dictator.

Speaking on Sunday, Opiyo, one of six 'ODM experts' who joined President William Ruto's administration in August, reaffirmed his and the Luo community's unwavering support for Ruto's government despite facing criticism.

He said churches, civil society, and some social media critics are attacking Ruto because the Luo community which has been in opposition for decades joined the government.

"When Luos are in government, it is bad, but when they are in the streets, it is good. We can't allow that," Wandayi said, defending the current administration amidst mounting criticism.

Wandayi’s remarks follow a call by the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) urging Kenyans to reject donations from unverified sources and condemning the culture of celebrating corrupt leaders in government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST