Stop blaming parents for the abductions and dictating how they should raise their children– Defiant GACHAGUA warns RUTO





Monday, December 30, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned President William Ruto to desist from tying the Kenyan parents to the ongoing abductions.

This is after Ruto asked the parents to take responsibility for their children's behavior to protect them from abduction.

According to Ruto, the abductions emanate from moral decadence among the youth, which culminate in social media posts that ridicule leaders.

He, therefore, called on parents to step up and mold their children into responsible citizens.

However, giving his perspective, Gachagua said nothing would warrant the abductions.

In a statement yesterday, Gachagua restated that it is the responsibility of the government to protect the citizenry, adding that the question of morality among the youth should not be an issue to be dangled as an excuse for the state's excesses against civilians.

Gachagua told the president to focus on the mandate given to him by Kenyans, focus on transforming the economy, and order the abduction networks to stop their operations, as he leaves parenting work to the parents.

"The president just needs to address abductions. That is the work of government. He needs to leave it to parents to decide how they bring up their children and how they know it. We don't need too much government in people's lives.

"Does he want to tell parents how to bring up their children? It is a lack of respect for the people of Kenya.

"You were elected to work for Kenyans and mend the economy, not to tell us how to look after our children," he said.

At the same time, Gachagua lauded the young citizenry for its activism and initiative to challenge bad governance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST