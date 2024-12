Monday, December 30, 2024 - Governor Gladys Wanga’s brother Maxwell is reportedly exploiting his sister’s political power and connections to rip off gullible business people.

He allegedly operates as if he is above the law and even intimidates senior county officials.

A senior county official recently wanted to resign after being frustrated by Wanga’s brother, only for the governor to plead with him to stay put.

