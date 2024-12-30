GACHAGUA’s fingers now crossed as he awaits the court ruling on his impeachment – Reveals what he would do next





Monday, December 30, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is anxiously awaiting the court ruling on his impeachment, which will determine whether he remains eligible to hold public office.

Speaking yesterday in Kakamega, Gachagua stated that, regardless of the outcome of the court case challenging his impeachment, he remains a leader in the country.

According to him, Kenyans never impeached him.

He further emphasized that he is open-minded, acknowledging that there are many capable leaders who can govern the nation, regardless of the court’s decision on his impeachment.

"The matter is in court and irrespective of the outcome, I’m a leader in this country. I have my own following which has not been affected by the impeachment.

"The people of Kenya never impeached me. There are many Kenyans who can lead. I don’t have to be in the office.

"I am not a selfish person. I am somebody who is open-minded. What we want is the best for this country.”

“We have a court case and we believe the court will give us justice but it doesn’t matter whatever it will be,” Gachagua remarked.

He further maintained that he will continue to engage with Kenyans, claiming that they listen to him because he has something to offer.

“We are talking to the people and the people are listening to us.”

“And they are not listening to me because I’m in office but because I have something to offer.”

“If you look at newspapers and social media all the government people talk about me every day even more than when I was in office which means I have something to offer. We will continue engaging,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST