Stop being ignorant and foolish – OSCAR SUDI slams Kenyans criticizing RUTO’s Government

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi has moved to defend President William Ruto and his government from criticism, especially from social media users.
Speaking over the weekend, Sudi
urged Kenyans to ignore social media criticism of the government and its
initiatives.
He dismissed critics of the
Social Health Authority (SHA) health cover terming them as fake people.
“A lot of people are speaking
without full knowledge of what the ordinary Kenyan is going through.”
“We, who hold medical bill
fundraisers, are the ones who know what we’re talking about.”
“You have elected us to be your
leaders, those speaking on social media, let us fail if we will, but follow our
policies first,” he stated.
"You will deal with us if
we fail. Don’t listen to the criticism on social media. Those people online are
fake know-it-alls.”
“The other time, others who were
abroad were inciting others doing the Gen-Z protests to burn down the country
so that we can start afresh," he said.
