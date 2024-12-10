Stop being ignorant and foolish – OSCAR SUDI slams Kenyans criticizing RUTO’s Government





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi has moved to defend President William Ruto and his government from criticism, especially from social media users.

Speaking over the weekend, Sudi urged Kenyans to ignore social media criticism of the government and its initiatives.

He dismissed critics of the Social Health Authority (SHA) health cover terming them as fake people.

“A lot of people are speaking without full knowledge of what the ordinary Kenyan is going through.”

“We, who hold medical bill fundraisers, are the ones who know what we’re talking about.”

“You have elected us to be your leaders, those speaking on social media, let us fail if we will, but follow our policies first,” he stated.

"You will deal with us if we fail. Don’t listen to the criticism on social media. Those people online are fake know-it-alls.”

“The other time, others who were abroad were inciting others doing the Gen-Z protests to burn down the country so that we can start afresh," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST