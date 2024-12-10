Don’t blame RUTO, blame KALONZO for blocking IEBC reconstitution - AUGUSTUS MULI drops a bombshell





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - The National Liberal Party (Kenya) party leader Augustus Kyalo Muli has accused Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party of being the reason President William Ruto halted the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking during an interview, Muli explained the refusal by the Wiper Party to approve his election to the selection panel and instead fronting Koki Muli as his replacement is what led him to challenge the decision in court.

The NLP party leader maintained that the elections were held according to Section 2(b) of the first schedule of the IEBC Amendment Act 2024 in which he emerged victorious.

“An election was held in the Azimio Coalition involving all the 23 parties and I won 16 against Koki Muli who got 7. It's clear nobody has ever challenged the elections,” he stated emphasizing that no one has replaced him.

According to him, his election was credible as the political party liaison committee facilitated an election that was supervised by the IEBC.

Augustus noted that Kalonzo’s party wanted to short-change his victory and have Koki Muli, whom he defeated, installed on the selection panel.

He, however, vowed to hold the position because he won through a proper election.

He linked the refusal to approve his name to powerful vested interests in the elite political class.

“We know very well that the Wiper leader wants to be a presidential candidate in 2027 and that’s why he wants to be the only person that goes to the selection panel,” he said.

The NLP boss blasted Kalonzo for misleading Kenyans, insisting that Wiper is responsible for the delay in the appointment of the selection panel that will oversee the reconstitution of IEBC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST