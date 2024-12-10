UHURU‘s allies to be appointed in RUTO’s government as Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged about a Monday meeting between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta at Uhuru’s Ichaweri home in Gatundu, where Ruto reportedly urged Uhuru to propose names for Cabinet and Principal Secretary positions.

“Multiple sources close to both Ruto and Uhuru described the talks as a “handshake-like” arrangement.

"Uhuru is expected to recommend names of his allies for potential appointments as Principal Secretaries and Cabinet Secretaries,” said a local daily.

Orange Democratic Movement lawmaker Robert Alai confirmed this, stating that Uhuru would propose names of close allies who served with him and during the late President Mwai Kibaki's regime.

“Uhuru is out of govt but gets appointments again.

"Kazi kwa wadosi again.

"Hello @WilliamsRuto, Uhuru served his 10 years.

"Most of the senior civil service cadres is spinster by Uhuru and Kibaki men/women,” Alai wrote X.

