Over 1,000 prisoners escape, dozens killed during jailbreak as Christmas Day riots grip Mozambique







Friday, December 27, 2024 - At least 33 people were killed and over a dozen injured during a prison riot in Mozambique’s capital, Maputo, as civil unrest over October’s disputed election intensified on Christmas Day.

Authorities reported that over 1,500 inmates escaped from the facility located approximately 15km from the capital, marking the third consecutive day of turmoil following the judicial confirmation of the ruling Frelimo party's controversial electoral victory.

Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda accused supporters of opposition presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane of instigating the violence.

“A total of 1,534 detainees escaped the prison located about 15km from the capital,” said national police chief Bernardino Rafael. “Among those attempting to escape, 33 were killed and 15 wounded in clashes with prison staff.”

A search operation involving the military led to the recapture of around 150 fugitives. While Mr Rafael attributed the riot to external protests, Justice Minister Helena Kida disputed the claim, telling local broadcaster Miramar TV that the unrest began within the prison and was unrelated to demonstrations outside.

In addition to the Maputo incident, jailbreak attempts were reported at two other prisons. “We are worried as a country, Mozambicans, and security forces,” Mr. Rafael stated. “We expect in the next 48 hours a rise in crime.”

The prison riots came a day after 21 people were killed during protests triggered by the judiciary's confirmation of President Daniel Chapo’s re-election. The Frelimo leader secured nearly 65% of the vote, but his opponent, Mr. Mondlane, alleged widespread electoral fraud, sparking violent demonstrations.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed protesters burning and looting shops in Maputo and Beira, where some officials reportedly fled. Demonstrators set up tables in the streets to occupy public spaces while celebrating Christmas, according to AFP.

Mr. Mondlane called for a “shutdown” starting Friday, December 27, as the tense atmosphere persisted in the capital. Mozambique, with a population of 34 million, has been gripped by unrest since the October 9 general election. Young supporters of Mr. Mondlane have taken to the streets repeatedly, often met with gunfire from security forces.