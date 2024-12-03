Socialite, JOCELYNE WILDENSTEIN, denies ever getting plastic surgery despite extreme transformation







Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - Jocelyne Wildenstein has denied having plastic surgery.

The 84-year-old swiss socialite, famously dubbed Catwoman due to her unique looks, has once again denied ever having plastic surgery and expressed her disdain for Botox.

Despite numerous speculations and doctors' beliefs that she's had cosmetic procedures, she maintains that the dramatic transformation is entirely natural.

She voiced her fears about going under the knife, stating, "I haven't had plastic surgery, I am scared of what can happen and I don't like to have something heavy, sometimes it is a bit heavy and terrible."

In an interview with The Sun, she also shared her adverse reaction to Botox claiming she might be allergic to it. She admitted to trying Botox twice but said: "It did not go well with me."

She recalled how her face swelled up after the procedure.

The mother-of-two also recently stunned her Instagram followers by sharing a throwback photo where she looked almost unrecognisable.