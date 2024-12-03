Tragic final moments of actress exercising on her yoga mat before she is swept to her death in the sea







Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - A Russian actress was swept to her death by a wave while exercising on her yoga mat on a popular tourist island in Thailand.

Kamilla Belyatskaya, 24, was swept away from the beauty spot on Koh Sumui just moments after filming herself on her yoga mat overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.

Harrowing footage showed the moment a large wave hit Kamila and washed her into the frothing waters.

A bystander reportedly went into the waves to try and save her, but couldn't save her. Later the mat was seen floating in the violent seas off Koh Samui, one of Thailand's most popular islands.

The tourist, from Russia's third city, Novosibirsk, had been visiting Thailand's second-largest island with her boyfriend, it is understood.

She had gone up to the Lad Ko Viewpoint to watch the waves and exercise in front of the view.

She had told her social media followers how she loved this spot and repeatedly returned to the island, which she called 'home' and 'the best place on earth'.

Kamila said: 'I love Samui so much. But this place, this rocky beach is the best thing I've ever seen in my life.

'Thank you, universe, for me being here right now. I'm very happy. I'm happy!'

Her boyfriend along with eyewitnesses gave statements to local police on the tragedy.

'The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by monsoon conditions, with authorities urging visitors to exercise extreme caution and avoid rocky coastal areas during periods of high waves,' said one Thai report.