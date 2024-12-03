Model kills husband, takes her own life after as she feared he would divorce her after she came clean about cheating on him







Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - The former New York City model who fatally sh0t her husband in Florida before taking her own life feared he would divorce her after she confessed to cheating on him.

Authorities said they received a ShotSpotter alert around 12.30 am last week Wednesday about multiple gunsh0ts fired on South Ocean Drive's 1800 block.

At one of the condos at the Beach Club II Hallandale, located at 1830 South Ocean Drive, officers discovered a man and woman who seemed to have been shot. They were both declared deceased at the site.

The deceased, according to the police, are Pajtim Krasniqi, 34, and his wife, Sabrina Krasniqi, 27.

"It has been established by the inquiry that Sabrina Krasniqi shot her husband many times before k!lling herself. Police stated in a news release on Friday that the event took place in their joint home.

Grieving sibling of the husband, Arben “Benny” Krasniqi of Scarsdale told the New York Post that the family saw several red flags about Sabrina Krasniqi, 27, who shot Arben’s younger brother, Pajtim, five times on the oceanfront balcony of their lavish Hallandale Beach home.

“We saw plenty of signs, and now everything makes sense,” the Westchester County resident said. “But they were in love, and never in a million years did we think something like this could happen.

“There was infidelity on her part,” the 43-year-old man said of his sister-in-law.

“She came to a point of guilt or something that she just could not take. My brother wanted a divorce, and she didn’t take that lightly. And she decided to take her own life and, somewhere along the line, she decided to take my brother’s life.”

Benny said his brother, who grew up in the Bronx, was a hard-working, white-collar day trader who dabbled in real estate and cryptocurrency — “He was a genius. We’re all just trying to cope.”

“My mother’s devastated. We’ve lost someone who is so genuine, who is so loving, who is so intelligent and hardworking, and just irreplaceable — and it has left the entire family devastated.

“My brother was full of life. He was full of ambition. He was full of love. And that’s all been taken away from us by a selfish act of one person. One more selfish act from [Sabrina], and [she took] my brother along with her.”

In 2021, while still in New York City, Sabrina, who also went by her maiden name Sabrina Dzaferovic, was a model who featured in a TV Inside Edition segment.