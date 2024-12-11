Singer SELENA GOMEZ announces engagement to music producer BENNY BLANCO (PHOTOs)







Thursday, December 12, 2024 - Selena Gomez has announced engagement to music producer, Benny Blanco.

The American singer-actress, 32, took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 11, to announce that she and the producer, 36, are engaged.

She shared the news via an Instagram carousel including an up-close snap of her engagement ring and a picture of her and Blanco celebrating their engagement.

"forever begins now..," she captioned the post.

Blanco also commented, "hey wait… that’s my wife."





During a May appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Blanco told Stern that he could see marriage in his future with the Only Murders In The Building actress.

“When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he said at the time.

Gomez and Blanco had known each other for years having collaborated on the 2019 single "I Can't Get Enough" with Tainy and J Balvin before they started dating in June 2023.