Middle school teacher throws student across classroom over alleged crude remarks about child’s mother (VIDEO)







Thursday, December 12, 2024 - A Georgia middle school teacher was filmed throwing an 11-year-old student across the classroom and allegedly made s£xu@l remarks about the child’s mother.

DeRenne Middle School teacher BeTreylin Elder was reportedly talking crudely about the mother of a student identified as TJ.

The student then stood up from his desk and approached his teacher at the front of his classroom to stop him from talking about his mom, according to WTOC.

“I was told that he had a share of words that were inappropriate to TJ and that he had made some remarks about me and my son was unhappy with it,” TJ's mum, Che’Nelle Russell, told the outlet.

TJ and Elder, who is also the school’s football coach, exchanged several words with each other before the teacher grabbed the 11-year-old’s chest, footage of the altercation showed.

Elder lifted the student off the floor and effortlessly flung him into a desk near other students.

TJ allegedly told Elder to “stop talking about my mom” and wanted to call him about the teacher’s remarks.

“From that point, he was then grabbed and thrown to the floor like nothing,” Russell explained.

As TJ attempted to get off the ground, Elder stood directly over him.

Russell, who doesn’t know Elder, says the school system failed her as the violent throw has caused her to have a lack of trust in the school.

The preteen told his mom that Elder’s remarks were “sexual in nature” with one saying “that he left his shoes at TJ’s mom’s house,” Russell told the outlet.

School officials removed Elder from the classroom and reassigned him to a different location away from students.

TJ suffered a concussion and multiple bruises and was brought to the emergency room after school Friday, Dec. 6, the outlet reported.

Elder submitted his resignation to the school district over the weekend.

The hastily timed resignation didn’t sit well with Russell who wanted further discipline against Elder.

“He needs to be placed in jail. He hurt my boy. I’m heartbroken because I wouldn’t do that to my child. His father wouldn’t do that to him. So for him to take the initiative to do that is sickening,” Russell said.

No lawsuits or criminal charges have been filed against Elder, according to Savannah Morning News.

Watch the video below.