Middle school teacher throws student across classroom over alleged crude remarks about child’s mother (VIDEO)

Thursday, December 12, 2024 - A Georgia middle school teacher was filmed throwing an 11-year-old student across the classroom and allegedly made s£xu@l remarks about the child’s mother.
DeRenne Middle School teacher BeTreylin Elder was reportedly
talking crudely about the mother of a student identified as TJ.
The student then stood up from his desk and approached his
teacher at the front of his classroom to stop him from talking about his mom,
according to WTOC.
“I was told that he had a share of words that were
inappropriate to TJ and that he had made some remarks about me and my son was
unhappy with it,” TJ's mum, Che’Nelle Russell, told the outlet.
TJ and Elder, who is also the school’s football coach,
exchanged several words with each other before the teacher grabbed the
11-year-old’s chest, footage of the altercation showed.
Elder lifted the student off the floor and effortlessly
flung him into a desk near other students.
TJ allegedly told Elder to “stop talking about my mom” and
wanted to call him about the teacher’s remarks.
“From that point, he was then grabbed and thrown to the
floor like nothing,” Russell explained.
As TJ attempted to get off the ground, Elder stood directly
over him.
Russell, who doesn’t know Elder, says the school system
failed her as the violent throw has caused her to have a lack of trust in the
school.
The preteen told his mom that Elder’s remarks were “sexual
in nature” with one saying “that he left his shoes at TJ’s mom’s house,”
Russell told the outlet.
School officials removed Elder from the classroom and
reassigned him to a different location away from students.
TJ suffered a concussion and multiple bruises and was
brought to the emergency room after school Friday, Dec. 6, the outlet reported.
Elder submitted his resignation to the school district over
the weekend.
The hastily timed resignation didn’t sit well with Russell
who wanted further discipline against Elder.
“He needs to be placed in jail. He hurt my boy. I’m
heartbroken because I wouldn’t do that to my child. His father wouldn’t do that
to him. So for him to take the initiative to do that is sickening,” Russell
said.
No lawsuits or criminal charges have been filed against
Elder, according to Savannah Morning News.
Watch the video below.
