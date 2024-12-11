Mobo Awards founder KANYA KING diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer







Thursday, December 12, 2024 - Kanya King CBE, the founder of the Mobo (music of Black origin) Awards, has been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer.

The activist and media personality took to Instagram to announce the diagnosis, sharing that its given her a renewed sense of purpose.

In the video, she encouraged fans to be persistent with their doctors if they think something is wrong, and said that she knows "these things happen for a reason."

She also said that she’s overcome many things in her life, and that this condition will be "another thing" she overcomes.

She wrote alongside the video: "Learning I have stage 4 bowel cancer was something I never saw coming. It’s a club I never wanted to join, and yet here I am, still processing this unexpected reality.

"This diagnosis has tested me in ways I never imagined, but it has also given me a renewed sense of purpose. Life isn’t just about how long you live; it’s about how deeply you live.

"I want to use my platform to shine a light on the importance of health equity and to empower others facing chronic illnesses to keep pushing forward. My faith remains my anchor, and I believe this chapter will be one of growth, resilience, and service."

King founded the Mobo Awards in 1996, in order to take Black music from the margins of British popular culture, made by disenfranchised artists, to the heart of the mainstream culture in the UK and around the world.

Since its inception, Mobo has provided an early platform for British artists from Stormzy, Amy Winehouse, Goldie, Skepta, Rita Ora, Craig David, Ms Dynamite, Dizzee Rascal, Emile Sandé to Tinie Tempah.

Prior to last year’s Mobo awards, King told Music Week: "I would say the MOBO Awards remains a significant event in music for so many reasons. I mean, for one, we’re spotlighting genres often underrepresented. So, there’s a broad array of genres such as grime, drill, hip hop, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, Caribbean music, African music, alternative, electronic, dance…

"We see artists from these genres receive the recognition they deserve, while the awards also help to highlight the cultural significance of these diverse forms of music."

She continued: "We also have a history of recognising and uplifting new and emerging talent, playing a crucial role in launching the careers of so many artists who might otherwise have been overlooked by the broader industry."

Fans and friends of King’s flooded the comments to show their support.