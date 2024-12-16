Shock as KALONZO now supports RUTO’s meeting with UHURU – It is good for the country





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has weighed in on former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting with President William Ruto.

Speaking at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, Kalonzo told the congregation that it was prudent for the former Head of State to take the step noting that it was necessary for the well-being of the country.

He dismissed critics who accused Uhuru of being in cahoots with Ruto’s regime, emphasizing that Uhuru being a former president, has experience and may advise the government on key issues.

Kalonzo further acknowledged the statements issued by both parties insisting that Uhuru as the holder of the fourth president of Kenya office is required to inform Kenyans what the meeting was about.

“Both issued statements after the meeting because a fourth president stands higher than the rest,” he stated.

However, Kalonzo took an issue with Ruto’s statement which missed some of the items discussed between the two at Uhuru’s rural home in Ichaweri in Gatundu.

“For example, among the key issues Uhuru highlighted in his statement is the need to have a strong opposition. But I did not see similar remarks in Ruto’s statement,” Kalonzo pointed out.

He noted that the statement by Uhuru was important in clarifying the purpose of the meeting whose tenets, he insisted, had been taken out of context.

“I know that a lot of people have been in a state of distrust in the meeting between Uhuru and Raila and we congratulate the church for encouraging dialogues,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST