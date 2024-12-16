Over my dead body – GACHAGUA now vows never to forgive RUTO and his allies who impeached him





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will never forgive President William Ruto and his allies who impeached him.

Gachagua made the declaration yesterday in Nyeri where he attended a church service at the Ishamara Baptist Church in Mukurweini Constituency.

He completely ruled out the possibility of amending his relationship with Ruto and his former political allies.

While admitting that the recent impeachment scarred him, Gachagua was adamant he would not forgive his political adversaries who oversaw his ouster.

Amid a recent wave of handshakes which saw Ruto amend his relationship with Raila Odinga and more recently, Uhuru Kenyatta, Gachagua also quashed speculation that he would eventually also come together with his former political enemies.

"Betrayal in our community is a taboo, it is an abomination and it is an act in this community that is never forgiven. Once you do it, there is no remedy. The matter is closed," the former DP said.

"The mountain has moved on, though in humiliation and shame. But there is no remedy."

"So those analysts who are trying to analyse what will happen, that is the answer for you, and because you are here; time will tell."

During the Sunday service, Gachagua once again reiterated that his next political move would be announced soon.

"We as a region have been humiliated, our pride has been deflated. But we will restrategize and within a short time, we will claim back our pride and dignity as a people."

The former deputy president also addressed the recent attack on him in Limuru, as he faulted Inspector General Douglas Kanja for failing to arrest any suspects, weeks after the incident.

