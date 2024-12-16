MWENGI MUTUSE shifts focus to IEBC after successfully hounding GACHAGUA out of office ‘single-handedly’





Monday, December 16, 2024 – After successfully ejecting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from office, Mwengi Mutuse has shifted focus on the embattled Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

This is after the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) of the National Assembly announced that it will file a petition seeking all court cases against the reconstitution of IEBC to be dropped.

Speaking over the weekend, Mutuse, who is the JLAC Vice Chairperson, announced that the National Assembly will be moving to court to request the court to throw out the cases.

Mutuse further claimed that the process of reconstituting the IEBC has been captured by individuals not keen on a functional electoral body.

''We have seen a lot of foul play where some people have been going to the court so that the reconstitution of IEBC can be delayed. This has been done with the intent of shifting the blame to the government,'' Mutuse claimed.

''We will go to court, even for me as a lawyer, to petition the court so that we pave the way for the reconstitution of the IEBC,'' he added.

The lawmaker also challenged those opposing the reconstitution process of the electoral body to declare their hidden agendas.

''We want to announce that going forward, for those orchestrating that play, you must declare your intentions because we want IEBC to be very ready,'' Mutuse urged.

Mutuse's calls come amid the growing number of court cases challenging the constitution of the IEBC even as the 2027 general elections near.

