She was in labor for one week - LADY narrates how a neighbour died after her husband refused to take her to hospital, insisting on home birth







Monday, December 02, 2024 - A lady called Jane Arike Francis has narrated how her neighbour and her baby died after a prolonged labour.

According to Jane, the woman had been in labour for one week but her husband insisted on her giving birth at home despite the midwife's advice to take her to the hospital for a C-section.

“I just lost a neighbor this afternoon, and I feel really traumatized about it because this was such an avoidable death,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, December 1.

"This woman had been in labor for a week. She gave birth to her first and second children at home, but for this one, the midwife said she needed to be operated on, seeing that she couldn’t deliver on her own.

However, her husband refused and said, “This isn’t her first time giving birth on her own.” So, he left her at home.

“On Wednesday, when she couldn’t bear the pain any longer, they finally took her to the hospital for the C-section, which was successful, but unfortunately, the child was already dead. Today, she passed away too.”