They came late - LADY expresses gratitude to God after armed robbers attacked her tenants 3 months after she and her family moved out







Monday, December 02, 2024 - A lady called Racheal Joseph has expressed gratitude to God for escaping an armed robbery attack which occurred in her house three months after she and her family moved out of the house and rented it out.

According to her, the robbers attacked the tenants occupying the house but they survived.

“We vacated the house we built . We vacated the house three months ago, and unfortunately, robbers attacked the tenants. Thankfully, they all survived. If God is for me, who should I fear? they came late,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.