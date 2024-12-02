Men have been abandoned in their old age because they married beautiful women instead of caring ladies - RENO OMOKRI







Monday, December 02, 2024 - Former presidential aide and social commentator, Reno Omokri, is of the opinion that men get abandoned in their old age because they got married to sexy women instead of caring ladies.

Posting via his X handle, Reno wrote;

‘In Africa, we must understand that marriage is not about s#x. Marriage is about care. S#x is easy to get. Care is rare. There is a sexu@l aspect to marriage. But that is just about 15%. Care is more than 50% of marriage. The rest is childbearing. Once you find a caring woman, keep her close. Look at men who have been abandoned in their old age. Why were they left to fester? Because they married sexy women instead of caring ladies.’