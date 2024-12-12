See what GACHAGUA said about UHURU and RUTO’s meeting in Ichaweri.





Thursday, December 12, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has finally spoken about the Monday meeting between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto, who is facing a fierce rebellion in Mt Kenya for ousting Gachagua, met Uhuru at his Ichaweri home in Gatundu South Constituency.

Speaking on Wednesday, Gachagua dismissed concerns about the meeting between President Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, stating that leaders are free to engage.

He added that since his impeachment, he has also been holding meetings with other political leaders.

Irrespective of the Ichaweri meeting, the former second in command disclosed that he would be making a major political announcement at the beginning of next year.

"We cannot say people should not meet. We cannot dictate who meets who in this life... we have no such powers.

"In fact, I am encouraging as many people as possible to unite and speak to each other for the common good.

"We are also meeting and there are aspects of our engagements that in agreement we have decided to keep secret.

"Wait for the New Year declaration that we are going to make and you will see that we too have been meeting," Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST