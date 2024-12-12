RAILA ODINGA’s ardent supporter loses his life after an unknown person sneaked into his bedroom and doused his face with acid - His wife is among the suspects (PHOTOs).





Thursday, December 12, 2024 - Nakuru-based businessman and ODM fanatic Matoke Maina lost his life after an unknown person sneaked into his bedroom while he was asleep and doused his face with acid, making him partially blind.

Maina was instrumental in the ODM operations and well-known in grassroots politics.

He was also an ardent supporter of Raila Odinga and campaigned for him in Nakuru.

His wife Ruth and a stepson were arrested for interrogation after the tragic incident.

Maina lost his life while undergoing treatment at the Nakuru General Hospital.





















