PHOTOs of the multi-million private residence that Uasin Gishu Governor JONATHAN BII is constructing even as he faces Ksh 654 million corruption scandal.





Thursday, December 12, 2024 - Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii is building a multi-million home in Kapsang past Eldoret University.

Photos of the lavish home that is almost complete have surfaced on social media and caused public uproar.

Bii is among the governors who have been summoned by the Senate Committee over corruption.

Two months ago, he was subjected to a grilling session by the Senate Committee on County Public Accounts in connection with Ksh654 million county funds that remain unaccounted for.



During the session, the senators directed Bii to submit a schedule detailing how the county spent the missing funds in the financial year 2022/23.

The governor, who was appearing before the committee to answer for discrepancies originating from an audit report by the Auditor General, failed to provide a reconciliation statement indicating how the money was spent.

See photos of his lavish house.

