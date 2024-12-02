RUTO’s spanner boy OSCAR SUDI brokers cement deal worth $500 million after meeting two Indian billionaires in Kilifi - Mkarabati is swimming in billions.

Monday, December 2, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament and Ruto’s close confidant, Oscar Sudi, is reportedly deeply immersed in a multi-billion cement deal.
Reports indicate that he flew two Indian billionaires to
Kilifi where he brokered the lucrative deal which will see the foreign
billionaires acquire a local cement company.
Sudi, a notorious wheel dealer, is also said to have issued
a newly printed diplomatic passport to one of the billionaires.
The well-known billionaire is currently an international
fugitive after being indicted in a foreign country.
The cement deal is set to mature in a matter of days.
This is how Daily Nation reported the gist.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
