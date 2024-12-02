RUTO’s spanner boy OSCAR SUDI brokers cement deal worth $500 million after meeting two Indian billionaires in Kilifi - Mkarabati is swimming in billions.





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament and Ruto’s close confidant, Oscar Sudi, is reportedly deeply immersed in a multi-billion cement deal.

Reports indicate that he flew two Indian billionaires to Kilifi where he brokered the lucrative deal which will see the foreign billionaires acquire a local cement company.

Sudi, a notorious wheel dealer, is also said to have issued a newly printed diplomatic passport to one of the billionaires.

The well-known billionaire is currently an international fugitive after being indicted in a foreign country.

The cement deal is set to mature in a matter of days.

This is how Daily Nation reported the gist.





