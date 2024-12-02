Quickmart employees make a formal complaint to the CEO in an explosive email and expose rogue managers preying on ladies and subjecting staff to toxic working conditions.





Monday, December 2, 2024 - How many more reports of abuse and mistreatment until the leadership at QuickMart intervenes decisively?

From the shocking submissions over the past week, it is clear that labour practices at the supermarket chain are deeply flawed, with the allegations shared by employees and ex-staff painting a grim picture of systemic exploitation and a disregard for worker welfare.



In some branches, staff are enduring backbreaking straight shifts from 6:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. without overtime pay.



On lucky days for workers, the company provides a meagre holiday voucher as compensation.



To epitomize the inhumanity within the system, we also received a submission regarding a tragic case of a supervisor who passed away due to lack of medical support only for the management to terminate his contract while he was on his deathbed.



There are alarming reports that funds collected from employees to support the families of deceased staff members do not reach the grieving families.



Employees are also deducted money for various causes, such as welfare funds, but there's no transparency on how these funds are used.



Those questioning these deductions are met with resistance from HR and management.



These issues are compounded by claims that outsourcing agencies collude with management, often firing employees for minor infractions and denying workers essential benefits like annual leave and off days.



Female staff, including lactating mothers, are also reportedly facing heightened discrimination and any attempts to speak out are met with threats.



From branch to branch, the reports seem eerily consistent: rogue managers who thrive on intimidation, unethical favouritism, and systemic discrimination.



The most recent email is addressed to CEO Peter Kang’iri exposing the working conditions under Branch Manager Patrick Wachira and his deputy, Daniel Mwangangi.



The accusations against them are a microcosm of what appears to be happening across the chain: verbal abuse, discrimination in leave approvals, and exploitation of medically unfit staff forced to perform physically demanding tasks.



These managers exemplify a disregard for professional conduct where fear and humiliation are tools for control.



What stands out is the sheer audacity of these managers to act without accountability.



In Wachira’s branch alone, over 10 employees have reportedly resigned due to unbearable conditions, with the same complaints echoing in other outlets.



QuickMart’s leadership must ask itself: how many more employees must endure these conditions before decisive action is taken?



How much longer can rogue managers be allowed to erode morale, productivity, and the company's standing?