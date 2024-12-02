Court of Appeal Judge AGGREY MUCHELULE, who was nabbed with Ksh 6 million bribe by DCI, marries a lady young enough to be his daughter, two years after losing his wife (PHOTOs).





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule tied the knot with his girlfriend Judy Kerich on Friday, November 29, in a colourful traditional wedding.

The glamorous ceremony was held at Muchelule’s native home, in Kesses Constituency, Uasin Gishu County.

The ceremony brought together leaders from all the arms of government who came to celebrate the love story.

Among the high-profile guests who attended the wedding ceremony were National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, and Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa.

Muchelule lost his wife Keziah Habwe on Thursday, March 3, 2022, aged 64 years.

Until her demise, Keziah was the chair of the Planning and Development Committee of Kakamega Municipal Board.

Muchelule also came into the limelight in 2021 after DCI officers raided his office and seized Ksh 6 million.

The money was believed to be proceeds of corruption.

Below are photos of his glamorous wedding.





















